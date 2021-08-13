Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Nexo has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $17.13 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

