NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 90119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

