Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NEXA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

