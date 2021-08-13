NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Lowered by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,592,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in NewMarket by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $340.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

