New Vista Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 16th (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

New Vista Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. New Vista Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $63,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

