New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 120,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 971,233 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $737.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

