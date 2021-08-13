New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at TD Securities

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities to C$1.70 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.