New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

