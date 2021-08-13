Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $510.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.38. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.