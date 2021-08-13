Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0349 on Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $208,972.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115435 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,566,348 coins and its circulating supply is 77,994,282 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

