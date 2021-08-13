Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NLTX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $31,092 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

