NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

