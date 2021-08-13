NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NGMS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Get NeoGames alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.