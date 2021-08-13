NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NGMS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
