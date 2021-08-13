Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 19.4% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s share price traded up 19.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.44. 1,644,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 522,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$617.67 million and a P/E ratio of -100.91.

In other news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$63,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,475,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,374.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

