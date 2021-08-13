Neal K. Aronson Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRVN stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 69.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

