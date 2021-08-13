Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.80. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

