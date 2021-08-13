Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

