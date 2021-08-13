Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.
Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 28,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
