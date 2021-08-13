National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,674. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

