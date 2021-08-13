National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

