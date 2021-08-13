National Bank Financial Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,537,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

