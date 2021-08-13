National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGAU. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

