National Bank Financial Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$55.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

