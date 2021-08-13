Nash Exchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

