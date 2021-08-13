Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $7,305.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.57 or 0.01366622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00344458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00121698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

