Murray Auchincloss Purchases 123 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

On Thursday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 306.95 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.