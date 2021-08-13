MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

