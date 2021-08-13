MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MTUAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. 2,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.