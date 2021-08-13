MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.65 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,169,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.