Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.80.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

