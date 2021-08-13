Morgan Stanley Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of SUM opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

