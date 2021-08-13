Morgan Stanley Has $16.66 Million Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 271.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Beam Therapeutics worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $105.68 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

