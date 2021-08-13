Morgan Stanley Has $16.49 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.