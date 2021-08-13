Morgan Stanley Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

