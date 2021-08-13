Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.