Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

