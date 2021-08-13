Morgan Stanley Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $70.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

