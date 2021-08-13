MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 117.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $372.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.99 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

