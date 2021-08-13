Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 266,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

