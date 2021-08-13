Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.64 billion. Moderna reported sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.87. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

