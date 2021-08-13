Mizuho Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $17.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

