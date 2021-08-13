Mizuho Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

