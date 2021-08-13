Mizuho Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Shares of MD stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62.
In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
