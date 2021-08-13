MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

