Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 426.0% in July

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 426.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Friday. 183,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,925. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

