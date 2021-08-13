Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 541,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $972.93 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.