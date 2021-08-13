Mist Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

