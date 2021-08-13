Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 1,086.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MAIFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,580. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

MAIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

