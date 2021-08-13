Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

OSCR stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

