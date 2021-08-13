Millennium Management LLC Sells 149,194 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $19,205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $695.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

