Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,204,843 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

