Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,460. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

